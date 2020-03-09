Late night River Heights fire destroys home

A fire destroyed a Grosvenor Avenue home late Sunday night and the street remains closed east of Stafford Street on Monday morning.

Emergency crews are still in the area, monitoring conditions and working to de-ice streets and sidewalks.

Stafford Street was completely reopened shortly after 8 a.m. but Grosvenor remained closed east to Wentworth Street. Police officers and cadets are directing traffic.

Fire crews arrived at a two-storey house on Grosvenor Avenue, near Stafford Street, at around 11:15 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home, says a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

The home is a complete loss, fire and police officials say. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Firefighters first tried to put out the fire from inside the home, but they were forced out by the intensity of the blaze. They fought the fire from outside using aerial ladder trucks.

The people inside the home escaped safely and were not hurt, and crews rescued several exotic birds from the house, the news release says. A cat is unaccounted for.

Two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The city cautions drivers in the area to take it slow, because the streets will by covered with ice.