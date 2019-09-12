RM of Ritchot offering business tax rebates 'to help the little guys,' says mayor

The mayor of a Manitoba rural municipality is hoping to lure new business to the area with tax breaks for owners who make business improvements.

Under a new bylaw, the RM of Ritchot will offer the tax breaks to business owners who make improvements that increase their property's assessed value by at least $10,000.

"Our goal is to help the little guys," said Chris Ewen, the mayor of the municipality, which is just south of Winnipeg and includes communities like Île-des-Chênes, St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe.

"We want to help those mom-and-pop shops [enhance] their business by maybe improving the outside look — so when people are driving by, they really appreciate the beauty of the building," he said.

"It's just those little things that get people to their doors."

The business incentive bylaw was passed at the end of August, and allows business owners to receive tax incentives for up to five years, depending on how much the improvements increase their property's assessed value.

The incentives include waived incremental municipal taxes in the first year, and rebates every year they qualify after that.

"We can't legally just waive your taxes, so what we're doing is [using] a sliding scale," said Ewen. "As long as you increase or improve the assessment value on your commercial property, you're gonna get a tax break."

The RM of Ritchot's council has passed a new bylaw that will give tax breaks to businesses making improvements that increase their assessed value by $10,000 or more. (Rural Municipality of Ritchot website)

In the first year, businesses qualifying for the rebate will receive a 100 per cent reduction on their incremental municipal taxes. The rebate decreases every year after that, to 75 per cent in the second year, 50 per cent in the third, 25 per cent in the fourth and 10 per cent in the fifth.

Ewen said the municipality's council got the idea from a similar strategy in Saskatchewan.

"We kind of took it and rolled with it and manipulated it a bit to suit what Ritchot has to offer," he said.

Under the new bylaw, business owners who raise their property's assessed value by between $10,000 and $250,000 are eligible to receive a tax break for one year.

Increasing the assessed value by more than that allows businesses to receive the breaks for a longer period. In the top bracket, businesses that raise their assessed value by more than $750,000 are eligible to receive the tax breaks for the maximum of five years.

'Return is in the long game'

Beyond helping small businesses already established in the community, Ewen said Ritchot's council is also hoping the rebates will entice others to set up shop in the municipality.

"We are already strong on economic development, [but] we wanted to see more strength and a sustainable type of economic development," he said.

Ewen said he believes the sliding scale model can help businesses of all sizes.

"There's such a small minimum value that you need to invest or improve in your commercial property to see a tax rebate," he said. "That's the difference, and that's what makes us unique. There's a lot more thought process put into it to help small to big companies."

Ewen said he hopes the new bylaw will also help encourage more big businesses — like Hemp Oil Canada and Viterra, which are already operating nearby — to consider Ritchot an option.

"We want to see larger companies like that feel like this is the opportunity for them," he said.

Ewen said it's an unusual strategy, but he believes it will pay off for the community.

"We might be missing five years of 100 per cent taxes on the municipal side," he said.

"[But] the return is in the long game. That's what sustainability is all about, is making sure you can invest in the short term and have enough input into it to get a long-term return."