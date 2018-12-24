Massive collection of Christmas decorations turn heads in Ritchot, Man.

Anyone who has seen Rita Bartmanovich's Ritchot, Man. home will find it hard to argue when she says she loves Christmas.

The 84-year-old's love of of the holiday can more than likely be seen from space.

"It's for people to enjoy," said Bartmanovich, who lives the municipality located about 10 km south of Winnipeg. "I enjoy it — I have it on every night — but it's for people to enjoy.

"It makes me feel good when people enjoy what they're seeing inside my house and outside… it makes me feel good."

What started out with four simple Christmas decorations — miniature houses made from fine porcelain — bought in 1989 has grown into a home filled with hundreds of the houses and a property decorated with thousands upon thousands of Christmas lights.

Every Christmas Rita Bartmanovich, 84, decorates her Ritchot, Man. home with hundreds of miniature Christmas houses indoors and thousands of lights throughout her property. (Daniel Gagné/CBC)

She said she gets more than a few curious visitors every year once her property is lit up.

"People I've never met before and some who I've met," she said of the visitors she gets.

"The people come in and then they tell their friends, it's all word of mouth… I've never advertised."

The collection of Christmas homes has grown to somewhere around 300 and includes everything from a miniature Buckingham Palace to a tiny Harley Davidson shop.

Every year — now with help from her granddaughter — Bartmanovich spends hours carefully setting up each of the decorations in rooms throughout her house. They're always set up by Dec. 1, she says, and they always come down again by the middle of January.

And it's not an inexpensive hobby.

Bartmanovich said between the lights outside and the lights in the her indoor decorations, her Hydro bill balloons from $500 to as much as $2,700 for the month-and-a-half she has it set up.

But it's worth it, she says.

"I love Christmas, it's very simple, I love Christmas," she said, adding she has no plans to stop adding to the collection.

"I just bought some more stuff for next year today... I'll keep on as long as I have the help."