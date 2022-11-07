Driver dies after truck crashes into ditch in rural municipality of Ritchot

A man is dead after a fatal crash in the rural municipality of Ritchot over the weekend.

The man was driving a pickup truck Saturday at about 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit a ditch near the intersection of Krahn and Doerksen roads, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

When police arrived, they found a 60-year-old from the rural municipality of De Salaberry was receiving medical care on the road. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the truck was headed north down Krahn when it hit the ditch at full speed where the road ends. The driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, may not have been aware of the road ending, as there weren't any signs he tried to stop the truck, according to RCMP.

RCMP continue to investigate.

