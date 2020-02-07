Welcome Place loses executive director Rita Chahal

Welcome Place lost one-third of its federal funding and now it has lost its executive director.

Rita Chahal is no longer with the Winnipeg-based organization that provides settlement services for refugees and newcomers.

Acting director Marta Kalak confirmed the news in an email to CBC News but declined to comment further.

Chahal worked at the agency for seven years, overseeing resettlement and support for thousands of people when Manitoba had an unprecedented number of refugees cross the border.

In August 2019, Welcome Place learned the money it normally gets from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, for work with government-sponsored refugees, would end in April.

At the time, Chahal said the federal funding made up about one-third of Welcome Place's budget and would impact staffing.

Welcome Place's settlement department served 3,469 new and existing clients in 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, it received about $750,000 from the federal government toward its resettlement assistance program. The previous year it received more than twice as much.