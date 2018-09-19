Risky driver behaviour screened in Winnipeg school zones

Teams of police officers and officials with CAA are set up in three school zones in Winnipeg to spy drivers for risky behaviour.

It's part of Canadian Automobile Association's eighth annual back-to-school safety assessment.

In past years, drivers have been spotted texting, putting on makeup, passing stopped school buses, speeding, failing to obey road signs, and even brushing their teeth.

CAA will release the results from its eighth annual back-to-school safety assessment just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. (CAA/Twitter)

But it's not just about drivers.

All risky road behaviour is being taken into account, including pedestrians texting and not paying attention while crossing the streets, cyclists not wearing helmets and cyclists texting.

In one case two years ago, a teen was seen walking across an intersection with headphones on, unaware of an ambulance with sirens going headed straight toward him.

Wednesday's audit takes place from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. The results will be reported at an 11:15 a.m. news conference, CAA said.