Ringo Starr cancels 5 Canadian shows after COVID-19 diagnosis
82-year old was slated to play Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, now recovering at home
Ringo Starr is cancelling five Canadian shows this month after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19.
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were slated to play Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.
"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," says a Monday statement from Truth North Sports and Entertainment, which manages events at Canada Life Centre, the Winnipeg Jets' home arena.
The 82-year-old pulled out on Monday after his diagnosis, also cancelling shows in Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Alta., Abbotsford, B.C., and Penticton, B.C.
The band already axed shows scheduled for Michigan and Minnesota this past weekend after performing in Kingston, Ont., and Montreal last week.
The rock 'n' roll superstar is currently on the second leg of a North American tour that had him scheduled to hit more than two dozen cities in under two months.
Wow what a great night thank you Montreal first gig in Canada. Peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🥦🎶🌈🍒☮️ <a href="https://t.co/dC2pdO5KNt">pic.twitter.com/dC2pdO5KNt</a>—@ringostarrmusic
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?