'She was passionate about the game': Ringette tournament celebrates life of late player

On the ice, Keira Bond was passionate, driven and an enthusiastic cheerleader for her ringette teammates.

Every time they scored, the young girl — who started playing at age five — would yell "Boom." The cheer stayed and a new nickname, "Boom-Boom Bond," was born.

Sadly, she died at age 11 in June 2017 of brain cancer, but the young girl's legacy lives on.

A new short film, called Boom, celebrates her life and impact on and off the ice. The five-minute film was produced by Andrew Wall and Kyle Bornais of Refuge 31 Films as part of CBC's Creator Network.

And this weekend, The Boom — newly renamed in Keira's honour — also hits the ice. Across all age levels, teams in the St. James Ringette Association will now be known as The Boom.

They'll be playing in the third annual Keira's Krusade ringette tournament, which Keira started after her diagnosis in 2016 to help fundraise for others with pediatric brain cancer.

The tournament runs Feb. 7 to 9.