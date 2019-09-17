4 men charged in May sexual assault of woman at home near Riding Mountain

Four men have been formally charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with the assault of a woman near Riding Mountain National Park in May, RCMP say.

On May 25, the woman reported being sexually assaulted in a home in the rural municipality of Harrison Park by five men in the early hours of that day.

Officers arrested all five suspects within 24 hours of the initial report to police, RCMP said.

At the time, they weren't formally charged, but were ordered to appear in Minnedosa provincial court on Aug. 27.

RCMP said four of the five have since been charged.

Two men from Wawanesa, Man. — ages 23 and 25 — have been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement, as have a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 28-year-old man from Boissevain, Man.

The fifth suspect, another man from Boissevain, hasn't been formally charged, according to RCMP.

"The investigation is still ongoing to determine if charges will be laid against the fifth suspect who had been identified," Sgt. Paul Manaigre told CBC News.

The four men who have been charged will appear in Minnedosa provincial court next week.

Harrison Park is just south of Riding Mountain National Park, about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.