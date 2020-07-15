Runner thankful to be alive after being swatted by bear in Riding Mountain National Park

A Dauphin woman is warning other outdoorsy Manitobans to be careful after she was hit in the face by a startled black bear while running in Riding Mountain National Park on Monday.

Erin McKenzie was on the Moon Lake Trail in the park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, with her dogs that afternoon, running a 10-kilometre loop she does regularly.

She was climbing up a steep hill with her dogs a few feet ahead of her when "all of a sudden a black bear just came ripping out of the bush right in front of me, maybe about a foot away," she said.

"It was clearly spooked, as was I."

The bear took a swing at her face, cutting her deeply, and then swiped at her back before taking off. It was all over in a matter of seconds.

"I really thought I was going to die when the bear was hitting me. That was extremely terrifying. I've never been that close to a bear or any kind of predatory animal like that," McKenzie said.

"All I could see was blood pouring down on my shirt and my body and my legs."

McKenzie says she thinks she'll have a scar following her encounter with a black bear on Monday, but says she's lucky to be alive. (Submitted by Erin McKenzie)

McKenzie had to hike about five kilometres back to her car, where her boyfriend met her in the parking lot and drove her to the hospital.

The cuts on her back are pretty superficial, but the one on her face is quite deep and there's a risk of infection, she says.

"I think what I'll just be left with is a pretty ugly looking scar."

Other than that, McKenzie says she's lucky to be alive.

The trail is closed following the incident, according to Jodi Duhard from Parks Canada.

"Human and wildlife safety is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. The agency takes action to promote coexistence between people and wildlife, to ensure the well-being and safety of both," she said in an email.

Before it was closed, restrictions on the trail in place since July 10 prohibited dogs, bikes or groups smaller than three because the area is a natural feeding and travelling corridor, she added.

However, human-bear interactions have been higher than normal this year, according to Manitoba Conservation.

Last week, three bear cubs were orphaned after their mother was shot trying to get into a house.

Part of the problem is things that attract bears, like bird feeders, Manitoba Conservation said.

"Bird seed can attract bears as well as birds, and with other food sources plentiful for birds in the summer months, people are asked to put feeders away until later in the fall," the department said in a June bulletin.

Erin McKenzie says she's hiked with her dogs numerous times all over Canada and the U.S., including a backpacking trip along the Colorado Trail. (Submitted by Erin McKenzie)

McKenzie has hiked and backpacked thousands of kilometres in her life and has seen a lot of wildlife, but she says she got complacent.

"Just be aware of your surroundings and don't get too comfortable. I think that's part of the problem, is you get relaxed hiking … and running so often out there without ever having an incident," she said.

How to be bear safe

Duhard offers a similar caution.

"Riding Mountain National Park is home to many black bears and visitors can encounter a bear at any time or any place, whether it be on a busy trail close to town or in the remote backcountry," she wrote.

"Bears generally prefer to avoid people. However, encounters between bears and people do occur."

Parks Canada says people should be prepared and vigilant while hiking in case they come across a bear, like this one that was spotted in Winnipeg in May. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

To reduce the risk of a bear encounter while hiking, Parks Canada says visitors should make noise to let the animals know people are in the area.

"Call out, clap, sing or talk loudly especially near streams, dense vegetation and berry patches, on windy days, and in areas of low visibility," Duhard says.

Other suggestions for hikers include: