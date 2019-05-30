5 men arrested after woman sexually assaulted near Riding Mountain National Park

Five men have been arrested after a woman told RCMP she was sexually assaulted by the group near Riding Mountain National Park last weekend.

Police were called about the incident at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said the woman reported she had been sexually assaulted in a home by the five men in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, in the rural municipality of Harrison Park, which is located just south of the national park, about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Officers located and arrested all five suspects within 24 hours of the initial report to police, RCMP said on Thursday.

Police said two of the men are from Wawanesa, Man., two are from Boissevain, Man., and one is from Winnipeg.

They range in age from 23 to 27 years old, according to police.

RCMP said the suspects' names aren't currently being released because they have yet to be formally charged.

An RCMP spokesperson couldn't say if and when formal charges would be laid in the case.

All have been released with a promise to appear in Minnedosa Provincial Court on Aug. 27, 2019.

More from CBC Manitoba: