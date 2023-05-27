Annual motorcycle fundraiser rallies record amount for Manitoba prostate cancer research

The organizers of a fundraiser for prostate cancer are celebrating a new record for money raised from their revved-up annual event.

The Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad saw nearly $500,000 in funds raised through Saturday's ride, organizers said in a statement.

Now in its 15th year, the ride has raised more than $4 million for local research and education efforts to combat the disease, organizers said.

Canadian Cancer Society statistics for 2022 say prostate cancer accounts for 10 per cent of all cancer deaths in men in Canada. Last year, the society estimated 24,600 men would be diagnosed and as many as 13 would die from it every day.

Organizers said the Winnipeg fundraiser saw more than 1,200 riders register this year. Starting at CF Polo Park mall, they rode down Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, north to Selkirk and Gimli and back.

Organizers credited the top five fundraisers in an emailed statement. Collectively, they raised about 15 per cent of this year's record total. They are:

Tim Fawcett: $17,843.00.

Brad Van Wyck: $16,572.00.

Tony Kusiak: $14,981.00.

Bill Brokke: $12,819.80

Hank Hildebrand: $12,208.00.

"The outpouring of support from Manitobans this year was incredible," ride co-chair Kirk Van Alstyne said in the statement. "We are so very grateful to our riders, pledge donors, sponsors, media partners and volunteers."

A motorcycle raffle was a huge draw for contributions, said organizers, netting about $50,000 toward the record total. Later Saturday, a lucky winner will take home their choice of either a Harley-Davidson or BMW motorbike or $25,000 in cash.