'We need answers': Family pleads for help to find northern Manitoba man missing 40 days

The family of a 22-year-old man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation are pleading for help to find their son who's been missing from the northern Manitoba community for more than a month.

Rico Cody Linklater was last seen on the First Nation, which is also known as Nelson House, early on Oct. 21 — 40 days ago. He was reported missing the following night, RCMP said in a news release at the time.

At the time, investigators believed Linklater was still in the community, which is about 665 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, or in Thompson, Man.

"We are in total shock and disbelief," said Roger Linklater, Rico's father, at a news conference on Wednesday alongside his partner Sylvia Wood.

"He is dearly loved by us, his siblings and the entire family. His five sisters and brothers ask us when he's coming home."

Wood said the family is eager for any information police can provide about the status of the investigation.

"We are frustrated as we have not received any updates from the investigators on his case. We have shared many tips but have not received followups on these tips," she said.

"We need answers. Our hearts are hurting," Roger added.

Roger Linklater and Sylvia Wood spoke at a news conference on Wednesday to raise awareness about their missing son, Rico Linklater. (CTV pool camera)

Linklater is described as six feet tall, 160 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black sweater, brown Nike shoes and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

Better communication needed: MKO

The advocacy organization that represents many northern Manitoba First Nations is calling on the RCMP to better communicate with families going through traumas like missing family members.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, the director of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Liaison Unit with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak said it shows that there's a problem when a news conference has to be held to get the attention of police.

"It's already so difficult on the family and they don't need the added stress of the lack of communication from the RCMP," she said.

CBC News has reached out to the RCMP for comment, but didn't immediately receive a response.