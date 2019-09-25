Progressive Conservative MLA admits he violated respectful workplace policy 5 times

A Manitoba politician who was investigated for showing an assistant a picture of naked women and making inappropriate remarks says he has learned his lesson.

Rick Wowchuk, a Progressive Conservative member of the legislature, admits he violated the legislature's respectful workplace policy on five occasions, but would not discuss details.

Wowchuk's former constituency assistant, whom the CBC has agreed not to name, said the politician made a joke leading her to believe there were animal photos on his cellphone before he showed her a picture of naked women holding chainsaws.

The woman also said Wowchuk called while he was in the bathtub and made comments about her wearing a bikini.

Wowchuk was allowed to remain in the Tory caucus and was re-elected in the Swan River constituency in the Sept. 10 provincial election.

Wowchuk said he has apologized and has undergone sensitivity training, which he said has made him a better person.