Winnipeg city hall lowers flags in honour of Rick Boychuk, former Transcona councillor

Flags at Winnipeg's city hall will be lowered to half-mast starting Tuesday in the wake of the death of a former Transcona city councillor.

Rick Boychuk, who served two terms from 1989 to 1995, died early Monday.

Boychuk was in his late 70s and had fallen ill in recent weeks, current Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt told CBC News.

"He loved Transcona. He grew up there. He was born and raised there. And he just loved the community," said Wyatt. Boychuk's wife Blandina predeceased him in 2008.

Boychuk was a social democrat and ardent labour-movement supporter who believed in government being fiscally responsible, Wyatt said.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt worked on Boychuk's 1989 campaign when he was 18 and new to politics. He later went on to be Boychuk's ward assistant. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Wyatt said his own foray into politics was influenced by Boychuk after Wyatt worked on his 1989 campaign and later became Boychuk's executive assistant at city hall.

"He was a strong believer in the idea … that you could build a strong society and a healthy society through government, through social reforms."

Political achievements

One of Boychuk's major political achievements was stick-handling the multi-million dollar redevelopment of Regent Avenue through council. Prior to it, the road was an undivided four-lane road and quite dangerous, Wyatt said.

Boychuk, who Wyatt said was a life-long hockey fan, also courted controversy in 1995 when he voted against spending public money on a new arena for the first incarnation of the NHL Winnipeg Jets team. The team was ultimately sold and moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

Wyatt suggested Boychuk's stance cost him at the ballot box, as he lost the 1995 council race to the now-late Shirley Timm-Rudolph, whom he'd defeated in the 1992 contest.

"With Transcona – Winnipeg in general – but Transcona being a strong hockey town, he paid a political price for that principled stand in '95," Wyatt said.

Coun. Russ Wyatt told CBC flags will be lowered at city hall starting Tuesday in honour of former Transcona councillor Rick Boychuk. ( Jérémie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

At Wyatt's request, city officials have agreed to lower the flags in memory of Boychuk, he said. Wyatt said he will also make remarks at the next council meeting in September and ask his colleagues for a moment of silence.

"He was a man who loved his family and loved his community," Wyatt said.

"We need more guys, more people like Rick Boychuk, there's no doubt about it … he succeeded in making positive changes for Transcona and for the city."

Boychuk was previously honoured by having a Transcona street named after him. Rick Boychuk Bay is located just north of Rougeau Avenue.