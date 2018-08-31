Winnipeg man dies after ATV rollover in Richer
A Winnipeg man has died following an ATV crash in Richer, Man., last weekend.
Unconscious 34-year-old was found in ditch with extensive injuries last weekend
Steinbach RCMP were called to an ATV rollover near Dawson Road and Highway 302 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
An unconscious 34-year-old man was found in the ditch with extensive injuries.
Not wearing a helmet.
He was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries and died Monday, police said Friday.
Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Richer is about 55 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.
