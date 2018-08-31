Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg man dies after ATV rollover in Richer

A Winnipeg man has died following an ATV crash in Richer, Man., last weekend.

Unconscious 34-year-old was found in ditch with extensive injuries last weekend

A Winnipeg man has died of his injuries following an ATV crash in Richer, Man. (CBC)

Steinbach RCMP were called to an ATV rollover near Dawson Road and Highway 302 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

An unconscious 34-year-old man was found in the ditch with extensive injuries.

He was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries and died Monday, police said Friday.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

Richer is about 55 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

