Fire at Richardson Building temporarily knocks out signal for CBC Manitoba

A fire at the Richardson Building in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday temporarily knocked out the power source for CBC Manitoba 89.3 FM.

The FM signal remained off the air on Tuesday.

Listeners can still tune in to CBC Radio One at 990 AM, or through digital streaming on the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba.

Both FM and AM radio went off the air Monday morning around 8:25 a.m., after a backup battery failure.

The broadcast at 990 AM was restored on Monday.

An operations manager for the Richardson Building did not have an estimated time when repairs might be completed and power restored.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

