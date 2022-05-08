Death of man found injured on Salter bridge being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police

A man found injured on a north Winnipeg bridge and taken to hospital Friday night has died, police say.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old Winnipeg man, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release Sunday morning.

Major crimes unit investigators are looking into the death of Richard Dominc Anthony Contois as a homicide, the release said.

On Saturday, police said general patrol officers were crossing over the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge on Salter Street when they found an injured man near a sidewalk on the bridge.

Officers gave emergency medical care to the man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition but pronounced dead soon after his arrival.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), police said.