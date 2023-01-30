Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of man found in Winnipeg apartment

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man found seriously injured in a downtown Winnipeg apartment last week.

Richard Darryl Wheeler died in hospital after first responders discovered him in a Hargrave Street apartment building on Jan. 25.

Joy Nancy Moose has now been charged in connection with the 65-year-old's death. Moose and Wheeler were acquaintances, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Monday morning.

The Winnipeg woman was arrested on Saturday, the release said.

Moose was charged with assaulting a peace officer after she allegedly assaulted a homicide detective while in custody.

She was also charged with being unlawfully at large because she was on parole but wasn't living where she was supposed to, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Dani McKinnon said in an email.

Moose was detained in custody.