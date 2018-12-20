'We're just wanting his legacy to live on': Dozens attend vigil for Winnipeg's 21st homicide victim of 2018

Candace Woloshyn doesn't want her slain fiancé to be forgotten.

"My fiancé was a foster parent for boys in need," Woloshyn said Thursday night at a vigil for Ricardo Hibi.

"His goal was to help kids on the street to get them off and keep them going for school and just in programs. He devoted his life for that and turned himself around, made him such a strong person,"

Dozens of people including friends, co-workers and relatives came out to a vigil to remember Hibi, 34. They stood in the cold quietly with candles and took turns going to the front doorstep of the foster home Hibi owned.

Ricardo Hibi is seen in this family photo with his fiancé and son. (GoFundMe)

While no one gave speeches about Hibi, one woman sang a song while a man played a drum.

Winnipeg police have released few details about the stabbing other than what was in a press release sent Wednesday which said they found an unconscious man who had been stabbed in the 600 block of McGee Street Monday afternoon.

Dozens of people came out to the vigil on McGee Street Monday night. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Police said the man was sent to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. They are searching for Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, who has a warrant for second-degree murder out in connection to the slaying.

Agnes Piotrowski said she was best friends with Hibi and explained how he had plans to open a resource centre on Selkirk Avenue, for which friends and family are now raising funds in his honour.

'He would do anything you needed'

"We're just wanting his legacy to live on and have the resource centre on Selkirk Avenue to be fully functional so that we can prevent anything like this from ever happening again and get these kids the help they need because Winnipeg needs this the most right now," Piotrowski said.

She said the resource centre was important to Hibi because he knew what it was like to be a kid on the street struggling. Woloshyn said she and her fiancé were planning on getting married next August. The couple has a six-year-old son.

"He was the greatest person, like the greatest father, partner, friend. He literally would do anything that you needed help with. No questions asked," she said.

Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, is the subject of an arrest warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the Monday death. (Winnipeg Police Service/Submitted)

Close friend Tyler Rogers said he was still in shock about the killing. He said his friend was a great human being who was uplifting.

"He was the glue that held us all together and I'm just speechless. Doesn't seem real.

"He really made a positive impact on everybody including the foster kids. He was really into making sure that they were learning about their culture and taking them out on the land and that was a big, really important thing for him — that the kids in his care were looked after in the proper way."