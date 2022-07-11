Ribbon skirts connect pride, culture

When Kyrra Kematch burned part of her ribbon skirt at a sweat ceremony, she needed a quick solution.

The 17-year-old had registered for the Matriarch Summit, a gathering of Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals, but couldn't afford to purchase a new skirt.

"I didn't want to wear it to the Matriarch Summit because it's a really professional event," Kematch said. "I found this lady on Facebook who was renting out her ribbon skirts to anyone who needed them, as long as you gave them back."

