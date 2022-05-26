Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway rollover in eastern Manitoba

A Winnipeg man is dead after a crash in eastern Manitoba on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the crash site near the Birch River bridge in the rural municipality of Reynolds shortly after noon.

Officers found the 39-year-old driver dead at the scene. A 32-year-old passenger from Scanterbury, Man., was take to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Investigators believe the vehicle was heading west on the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the ditch and rolled over.

Falcon Beach RCMP continue to investigate.

