Winnipeg thrift store aims to do more than find new home for previously loved items

In some ways, Revive and Thrive Thrift Wholesale has the look of your typical thrift store: racks of hanging clothes, shelves of kitchen and glassware, assortments of trinkets, toys and furniture for sale.

But volunteers and staff at the Indigenous-led Logan Avenue shop are offering up more than previously loved goods for sale; they aims to help people trying to make a fresh start.

"We're taking thrift stores to another level, making it homey," said Crystal Irvine, director of operations at Revive and Thrive.

"We're all kind of like a bit of a family around here ... and at the end of the day, when you can help somebody else, that's better than a paycheque."

Revive and Thrive provides volunteer and job experience, including for adults with intellectual disabilities, students from the River East Transcona School Division and young people involved with MacDonald Youth Services who all pitch in around the store.

Irvine says she tries to create a fun, welcoming environment for customers, staff and volunteers alike.

That's had an impact on Lillian Unger, a volunteer and senior dealing with injuries and trauma from a random attack on the street. She lives with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"This place helps me cope," Unger said. "[Some] days I don't know what to do with myself at home. I live alone, and I find coming here, it makes all the difference to my life."

Lillian Unger hangs and sorts clothing at Revive and Thrive on Thursday. She says the store provides her with an outlet to feel supported. (CBC)

She encourages other to consider volunteering at the store.

"I really love it here," she said. "I get awesome support here."

When customers walk in, rather than the sound of music from speakers they may be greeted by a backdrop of vintage rock and country tunes that Allan Baryaski belts out while strumming his guitar.

Allan Baryaski plays guitar and sings at Revive and Thrive on Thursday. (CBC)

"It's just such a good feeling and people come in and they say like, you know, 'When I have a bad day at work, I just come here to browse and listen to you, it makes me feel better," Baryaski said, his right arm rested atop his acoustic guitar.

Patrons who agree to step up to Baryaski's mic and sing karaoke while he plays can get 35 per cent off their purchase.

It's that kind of bargain along with the warm atmosphere that keeps customer Pat Cook coming back.

"You feel so welcomed when you come here and you just want to look around and see what they have," Cook said. "There's always something that I always buy."

Pat Cook says that Revive and Thrive's mission to help people as part of its model makes her want to do more for the community. (CBC)

In addition to its usual sales of used items, Revive and Thrive gives away excess hats, mitts and scarves to Bear Clan citizen patrol group, Irvine said.

The store also recently started putting together care packages for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The idea came together after a few requests from social workers for care packages for clients, said Irvine.

The packages include some of the essentials anyone might need: cutlery, dishes, utensils, a can opener, cheese grater, linens and more. There's also a gift card included so people can come back to the store to pick out what they want.

"I think it's a huge impact on them, lessens the stress of starting over and gives them a bit of self-pride," she said.

Irvine said the initiative is new and growing in demand faster than expected. She is thrilled they're making an impact.

She has other plans on the horizon. Last year, she facilitated a program for Indigenous youth who got to use the shop as a training ground to develop skills that would help them land jobs in retail. She hopes to expand that to people moving into homes after living on the street.

"It's just a matter of building people up, and watching them grow is really phenomenal," she said. "Labour of love."