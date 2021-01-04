Manitoba asks all returning international travellers to get COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms
The Manitoba government wants all international travellers to get tested for COVID-19 when they arrive in the province, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Province trying to prevent spread of new, more transmissible variant
The province is trying to prevent the spread of the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has been spreading internationally and has been detected in other provinces, says a news release.
Returning travellers are also being asked to take a second test after seven days, even if they have no symptoms, the news release says.
The new testing recommendations don't negate the requirement for a 14-day isolation period.
Five more Manitobans have died and there are 118 new reported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the province.