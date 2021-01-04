Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Manitoba asks all returning international travellers to get COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms

The Manitoba government wants all international travellers to get tested for COVID-19 when they arrive in the province, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Province trying to prevent spread of new, more transmissible variant

CBC News ·
All international travellers arriving in Manitoba are now asked by the province to get tested twice for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The province is trying to prevent the spread of the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has been spreading internationally and has been detected in other provinces, says a news release. 

Returning travellers are also being asked to take a second test after seven days, even if they have no symptoms, the news release says.

The new testing recommendations don't negate the requirement for a 14-day isolation period.

Five more Manitobans have died and there are 118 new reported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the province.

