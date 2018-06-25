Winnipeg police trying to return cash found at Pembina Highway thrift store

Winnipeg police are trying to find the rightful owner of a sum of cash found at a south Winnipeg thrift store.

Police are giving little information, hoping someone will be able to provide details that will confirm the rightful owner, they said.

It's unknown how much cash, when it was found or which thrift store it was located at.

Employees who answered the phone at two major thrift stores on Pembina Highway said they had no information.

If you are the owner of the money, contact police at 204-986-7598 and be prepared to answer questions to prove you are the owner, said police.