Retired Manitoba RCMP officer might face 3rd sexual assault trial

Warning: This story contains details that readers may find distressing.

A third trial has been ordered for a retired Manitoba RCMP officer who has twice been convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The former officer, a 62-year-old man, was convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference in an Ashern courthouse in 2017.

However, the Mantoba Court of Appeal overturned his conviction, ruling the trial judge called the officer's denial "contrived" evidence and questioned his credibility without "a fair and orderly trial process," and ordered a new trial three years later.

The identities of both the man and the girl are covered by publication bans.

The man was accused of inappropriately touching the girl while at a bonfire party in the Interlake region in 2014.

Provincial court Judge Keith Eyrickson presided over the accused's second trial in July of last year. Eyrickson not only convicted the man a second time, but increased the original prison sentence to 18 monts from 10.

Credibility questioned

Eyrikson said he did not find the accused's testimony at his latest trial to be credible because there were significant gaps in his recollection of the events of the night in question, which were also contradicted by other witnesses who testified.

The judge said he found the girl believable, trustworthy and truthful in her account of what happened the night in question during her two statements to police, and in her testimony at the trial.

During the trial, the court heard that on the night in question, the accused was with a group of people, including the girl, her father and brother, around a campfire.

At some point in the night, the accused was away from the fire and alone with the girl. She testified that the accused touched her under clothes while they were stargazing.

There was no forensic evidence of this, but one of the key issues was testimony from witnesses about the accused taking the girl to the bathroom in his nearby RV.

The accused said he showed the girl who to use the toilet, then waited for about 10 minutes before losing track of her, the court heard.

Troubling testimony

In his decision, Eyrikson said he was troubled by this testimony because it did not make sense that the accused would take the time to show the girl how to use the toilet, wait for her and then lose track of her altogether.

"It defies common logic that he would do nothing further to make sure she gets back to the campfire," Eyrikson said.

The accused couldn't recall if he had returned to the campfire, but witnesses testified they saw him and the girl return to the bonfire together.

A decision on the accused's appeal was released on Dec. 12.

King's Bench Justice Shauna McCarthy ruled Eyrickson used "flawed reasoning and impermissible interferences" in concluding the accused was lying about his interactions with the girl.

"It is not clear that the trial judge adequately considered that the specifics of the assault as found at the second trial were somewhat less, not more, aggravating than those found at the first trial," McCarthy said.

"Because I am unable to safely determine that the verdict would have been the same had the trial judge not made an error, the matter must be sent back for trial."

Original sentence restored

She also reduced the man's sentence to the original 10 months.

A 2020 Supreme Court of Canada decision that ruled sentences for child-sex offenders should be increased as the harm inflicted on a victim intensifies, which is why Eyrickson increased the man's sentence during the second trial.

The accused's lawyer contended the longer sentence punished his client for appealing the 2017 conviction, with the pandemic delaying the case.

"I accept the [accused's] argument that had the system been functioning in the normal course he would have likely been sentenced prior to the [Supreme Court] decision," McCarthy said.

A Manitoba Prosecution Service spokesperson could not confirm whether a third trial will go ahead or if the charge against the accused will be stayed, saying in an email: "The matter is being reviewed."