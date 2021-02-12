Manitoba restaurants welcome customers inside for the first time in months

Many Manitobans are welcoming being able to eat inside at a restaurant again as COVID-19 restrictions loosen in the province.

Over at The Forks, tables were cleaned and distanced, as restaurant owners got ready to welcome customers for the first time in months.

Tables are spaced for social distancing at The Forks. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

Kathy Palmer said she was excited to get up and go for a coffee inside at The Forks on Friday morning with her partner, Ron Elander.

"I've been counting down the hours. We're coffee lovers. We drink coffee first thing every morning, and we love to come down to The Forks and do that or go to any little local coffee shop," she said.

"It's been a long time, been a lot of coffees outside, in the cold, but we're here."

Early Friday morning, Mark Langtry at Habanero Sombrero said he couldn't wait to see customers again.

Mark Langtry at Habanero Sombrero says he's looking forward to seeing customers again. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

"It was a long 3½, four months being completely shut down. It will be nice to see people again," he said.

Langtry is optimistic about how business will go; he thinks people will want to get out after being cooped up inside for so long.

"Finally they will get to get out and somewhat social interact with other people and not just be stuck at home," he said.

At The Forks, staff will collect contact tracing information, and you'll have to show a food receipt in order to purchase booze, said Clare MacKay, vice-president of strategic initiatives at The Forks.

A staff member of The Forks takes down contact tracing information. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

Even with reduced capacity, it's wonderful to see the building with people in it again, she said.

"It's fantastic to be able to have our tenants back here, and just have the vibrancy [back in] the building."

A number of other businesses and services are reopening, too, including personal services businesses such as tattoo parlours and nail salons, which can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centres and yoga studios also can reopen at 25 per cent capacity.