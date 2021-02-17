Expectations, finances take hit in return to in-person dining

When East India Company Pub & Eatery opened its downtown Winnipeg doors Friday for the first time in months, it was quiet. Very quiet.

Then, a single customer walked in — and owner Sachit Mehra said it felt like a packed house again.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.