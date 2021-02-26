As costs rise, menu prices could follow

Allowing restaurants to open at 50 per cent capacity is under consideration by the province, but operators are under pressure to greet those returning patrons with something that leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth — rising prices.

That's because along with the dramatic increases in meat prices that have been emerging over the past few months, annual price increases for incidental supplies like polypropylene-based packaging materials have more than doubled this year.

