Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

With hospitals strained, Manitoba website aims to help parents decide when, where to take kids for care

As children's hospitals across Canada contend with a mix of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, Manitoba health officials are encouraging parents to use a recently launched website to help them determine when — and where — they should get medical help for their kids.

Children's Hospital visits down compared to November, 'but we expect this to be short-lived': medical director

Joanne Roberts · CBC News ·
Cars are seen parked in front of a large complex of buildings.
Respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza A have been straining the emergency department at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital for more than a month now. (Fernand Detillieux/Radio-Canada)

As children's hospitals across Canada contend with a mix of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, Manitoba health officials are encouraging parents to use a recently launched website to help them determine when — and where — they should get medical help for their kids.

Shared Health Manitoba's Kid Care website includes information for parents on respiratory virus symptoms to watch for, and offers recommendations on when parents should take their kids to a family doctor, a walk-in clinic, or urgent or emergency care.

"[Kid Care] provides parents with advice on options where to take their sick or injured child based on their symptoms," Dr. Karen Gripp, the emergency department medical director and section head of Winnipeg Children's Hospital, said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

Respiratory viruses such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza A have been straining the hospital's emergency department for more than a month now.

Although the emergency department at Children's Hospital is no longer seeing a record number of sick kids, the overall number of patients is still high, Gripp said Tuesday.

On Monday, 161 children came to the hospital, she said, with just over 49 per cent being treated for influenza-like symptoms.

The average patient volume in December so far is 146 a day, down from November's average of 170 patients a day. 

In November 2021, by comparison, the children's department saw an average of 124 patients daily. 

"It's not 100 per cent clear why we see somewhat lower patient volumes over the past week, but we expect this to be short-lived," said Gripp.

Karen Gripp, the emergency department medical director at Children's Hospital, urges getting the flu shot, even if for people who have already had the flu, to help curtail the spread of the virus in the coming months.' (Zoom)

While December's overalls numbers are down compared to November, the hospital is seeing higher numbers of influenza and bronchiolitis compared to last month, she said.

Gripp said she's "cautiously hopeful" that cases of RSV will peak soon, but that doesn't mean people are "out of the woods." 

The hospital is primarily seeing children under the age of five, who are more likely to have serious illness because they haven't built up immunity the way older children have, Gripp said.

Getting the flu shot, even if for people who have already had the flu, will help "curtail the spread of the virus in the coming months," she said.

She's also encouraging people to take preventative measures to stay healthy, including washing hands, staying home when ill and likely to be contagious, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joanne Roberts

Reporter

Joanne Roberts joined CBC News in 2021. She is the host of the short CBC series Being Asian: Competing Truths, which aired during Asian Heritage Month in 2022. Joanne is also a filmmaker, producing and creating short films such as I Am, with CBC's Creator Network, and Anak, which won her the emerging filmmaker pitch competition at Gimli International Film Festival. She's based in Winnipeg. Find her on socials @ReporterJoanne or email joanne.roberts@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now