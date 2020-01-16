Hospitalizations of children with respiratory infections on the rise in Manitoba, Shared Health warns

Shared Health is warning Manitobans with small children that cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) bronchiolitis are rising in the province.

Since Christmas, the children's hospital at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre has seen close to 20 hospital admissions of children with RSV — an infection of the small airways of the lungs — said Dr. Aaron Chiu, the director of Manitoba's RSV prophylaxis program.

Last year, there were fewer than 10 cases all year. Chiu says that's likely because of the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place.

"Because of the public health measures, we didn't see a lot of the other viruses as well. People were being very diligent with handwashing, masking, avoiding large crowds," he said in an interview with CBC.

"And it's a reminder that this year, even though we still have COVID, we still are seeing other viruses and we need to continue doing those public health measures as well."

Chiu said young children are more susceptible to getting seriously ill from RSV because their breathing tubes are smaller.

"This virus makes a lot of secretions in the lungs, and if those breathing tubes are filled with secretions, it just makes it a lot harder for them to breathe," he said.

It's important to seek medical attention for your children if they appear to be struggling to breathe, Chiu said.

In small children or infants, check to see if the skin on their chest is sucking in between the ribs, below the ribs or at the bottom of the neck, or they are experiencing a frequent choking cough or wheezing when they breathe, Shared Health says.

Other signs to watch out for include fatigue, loss of appetite and any change in skin colour.