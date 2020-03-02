Restorative justice pilot project coming to Thompson, Man., province announces

The province is launching a new restorative justice pilot project in Thompson, Man., and is giving the city money to find solutions to the factors that lead to crime and victimization.

Restorative Justice North, created in partnership with Manitoba Métis Federation and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), is a program that tries to increase options for keeping cases out of the crimminal justice system in Thompson, the province said in a media release.

The City of Thompson is also getting a $35,000 grant from the province to hire a consultant and create a community safety and well-being strategy, that identifies possible solutions to the factors that lead to crime and victimization.

"The team we've assembled has already been working to improve public safety and well-being in Thompson for many years, and all have a detailed understanding of Thompson's realities, challenges and opportunities," said Thompson Mayor Colleen Smook in a release.

"We're excited to bring these perspectives together under a broader strategy for the benefit of Thompson and the region as a whole."

Additionally, MKO is developing a restorative justice program for Thompson.

"Restorative justice is a step forward in addressing the impacts of colonialism," said Grand Chief Garrison Settee of MKO in the press release.

"The approach must be Indigenous-led with First Nations, Inuit and Métis at the table and inputting into the design, having decision making authority and implementing from a culturally appropriate lens."

Restorative justice and diversion programs are effective in addressing systemic root causes that lead to criminal activity, while creating a chance for offenders to make amends and reduce the likelihood of facing the legal system in the future, the province said in its release.

Individuals who participate before charges are laid can avoid the stigma of a criminal charge, it added.

More than 5,000 matters are diverted out of the criminal justice system to be resolved through restorative justice and other programs, according to the province.