City accused of 'asinine bureaucracy'
Men take matters into own hands after footbridge closed
The pedestrian bridge over Omand's Creek in Wolseley has been cleared of ice and reopened by a pair of self-appointed public works engineers, without the city's approval.
The City of Winnipeg had recently blocked off the footbridge, a key link in the active-transportation system that links Wolseley to River Heights and Assiniboine Park, citing hazardous ice after an unusual late fall flood. The bridge was due to remain closed until late spring.
