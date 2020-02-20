Settlement process retraumatizes some residential school survivors, report says

Some survivors of the residential school system say they felt frustrated and retraumatized by the bureaucratic nature of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) process, a report released this week says.

Survivors who spoke with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, which led the review and resulting report, said while they felt their stories were finally heard, they often felt "shuffled through the process," said Ry Moran, the centre's director.

One survivor, Terri Brown, who is chair of the centre's survivors circle, said she had a horrible experience with the settlement process, where her claim was rejected. She never wants to go through it again, she said.

She felt the process was more about "making money off of our misery" than trying to help those traumatized by the residential school system.

The report concluded that a survivor-focused, trauma-informed approach was "sadly lacking" in many elements of the IRSSA process. It recommended that government officials and legal counsel involved should be required to go through cultural competency training "and carry out their duties in a non-discriminatory manner."

"Training of non-Indigenous professionals is needed in advance of the process," the report said.

"Further, there should be concerted efforts to involve Indigenous professionals who are more likely to possess culturally competent skills. Cultural safety is not optional."

Lessons Learned: Survivor Perspectives sheds light on how residential school survivors were impacted by the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement process. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

Despite these challenges, survivors found the independent Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), which was a result of the IRSSA, helped them heal by sharing their experiences.

"The fact that the TRC was a result of the survivors' settlement of the largest class-action suit in Canada was a positive element in this regard."