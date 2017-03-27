Winnipeg repairing 34 residential roads this summer
Extra money from the federal gas tax paying for $19.25M in repairs
Winnipeggers find out Thursday which residential streets are scheduled for major repairs this summer.
The city's director of public works, Jim Berezowsky, said Thursday 34 streets in Winnipeg will have both rehabilitation and reconstruction work done over the coming months, depending on the severity of the problems.
"What you'll be looking at with the upcoming tenders is the opportunity to make major improvements in the local residential neighbourhood," Berezowsky told reporters.
The city is spending the remainder on active transportation and improvements to road safety.
A total of 53 residential roads were flagged as needing work last year.
The city reviewed each project and selected 34 roads administration felt confident could be finished this year, and which road projects made sense to undertake at the same time, Berezowsky said.
The plan is to start work on the remaining 19 roads, along with 11 back lanes, in 2020.
