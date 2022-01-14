Residential fire halts traffic on Winnipeg's Maryland Street
A house fire on Maryland Street has temporarily halted traffic between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.
Traffic between Ellice Avenue, St. Matthews Avenue will be diverted for a few hours
A house fire on Maryland Street has temporarily halted traffic between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, multi-family residence shortly before 10:30 a.m., where crews encountered flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the structure.
Crews continue to battle the blaze, the city says, and residents and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Maryland Street is expected to be closed for a few hours.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?