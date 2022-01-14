Residential fire halts traffic on Winnipeg's Maryland Street

A house fire on Maryland Street has temporarily halted traffic between Ellice Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, multi-family residence shortly before 10:30 a.m., where crews encountered flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the structure.

Crews continue to battle the blaze, the city says, and residents and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Maryland Street is expected to be closed for a few hours.