Pilot reunites with plane he was forced to leave on frozen Manitoba lake during rescue

A 72-year-old Manitoba pilot who had to be rescued last week was reunited with the plane he was forced to leave behind on the frozen surface of a remote northern lake.

Happy Bednarek and a crew of five other family members and friends buzzed out on snowmobiles to Pickerel Lake Tuesday to see if they could get his two-seater prop plane back in the air.

They arrived and towed the plane to shore where they started a fire and warmed the engine. In no time the plane lifted off with Bednarek at the controls, thanks in part to his aircraft-mechanic son Darren Bednarek.

"He flipped it over on the prop because it's a hand start, and I was inside manning the throttle and the primer and stuff like that, and it went on the second flip," Bednarek said.

"That's kind of the way it was. I had really good help."

The group towed the plane across the lake to get it into position for takeoff. (Supplied by Greg Bednarek)

He flew the plane home to Steep Rock, Man., where it was safely nestled back in its hanger, sheltered from the cold open environment where it had been stuck for several days.

52 hours

Bednarek was stranded on Pickerel Lake for 52 hours, dehydrated and hungry, before a search-and-rescue crew parachuted down to his aid last Monday.

Pilot Happy Bednarek is treated for dehydration in a tent set up by SAR techs. (Courtesy Happy Bednarek)

He took off from an airstrip in Steep Rock, 210 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Saturday morning, Jan. 12. The plan was to meet up with friends at a camp about 170 kilometres north on Sisib Lake.

Nature called, however, and Bednarek decided to land the plane on Pickerel Lake to go pee. The engine refused to start once he was ready to hit the skies again. He set a fire and waited for help. On Jan. 13, his friends reported to RCMP that Bednarek never made it to camp.

Happy Bednarek's plane can be seen from the Hercules aircraft, sitting on Pickerel Lake. (RCMP)

Search-and-rescue crews spotted a fire on Pickerel Lake from above, but conditions were poor and they were initially unable to land. So RCMP headed out on a 45-kilometre snowmobile ride toward Bednarek.

As they neared, the skies cleared and search-and-rescue parachuters were able to drop down to his location.

Rescuing the plane

In planning his return to retrieve his plane, Bednarek marshaled the support of his son Darren, brother Greg Bednarek, friends Larry Tober, Leonard Kiesman and Erwin Gibson.

The group converged at Devils Lake along Highway 6 in the Interlake where they then set out on a 60-kilometre snowmobile ride west to Pickerel Lake.

The plane's engine was cold and it wouldn't start at first, Bednarek said, but they got it going about an hour later after warming the engine with a car generator. Bednarek was coasting down onto a runway in Steep Rock about an hour later.

Happy Bednarek's friends and family pose before takeoff. (Happy Bednarek)

"It turned out to be a real good trip. Nobody got hurt and we never smashed anything," he said.

The story travelled far and wide and was covered by media around the world.

"I'm not used to that kind of attention, for sure, but I guess the reason it did get quite a bit of coverage … is because it had a good ending," he said.

'Saved my ass'

Bednarek maintains a sense of humour about the biological urge that started it all. To those who asked why he didn't keep a bottle or pail at the ready for emergencies, Bednarek said it wouldn't exactly have been easy to peel off the several layers of winter clothing he had on while keeping the plane in the air.

He is thankful to his friends, family, RCMP, conservation officers, and everyone who helped save him. That includes the two search-and-rescue techs, Steven and Chris, who jumped out of a plane and floated down to rescue him.

"They said that 95 per cent of the places that they go into, it's not a good ending," said Bednarek.

"I'm not a religious man but I heard one time that Jesus sat on one side of God and Moses on the other. Well, I think that's been changed now because Steven and Chris, one sits on the left and one on the right of God right now as far as I'm concerned, because those were the guys that jumped in and saved my ass."​