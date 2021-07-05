4-year-old child drowns in swimming hole on Manitoba Hutterite colony

A four-year-old boy was found dead in a swimming hole on a Hutterite colony on Sunday evening after an extensive search, including the use of fishing sonar equipment, rescuers say.

Emergency crews were called to the gravel pits on Taylor Road just north of Petersfield, Man., at about 5 p.m., Clandeboye fire Chief Ed Paskaruk said, and they called the Matlock Fire Department for help.

Two Zodiac boats went out on the water, which is on the property of the Netley Hutterite Colony, about 50 kilometres north of Winnipeg, to look for the boy.

Firefighters waded into the water with poles, while the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Rescue Team (HEART), local RCMP and STARS air ambulance also responded.

Manuel Maendel, co-captain of HEART, said a family was visiting the colony and they went for a walk and a swim when one of the children went out of sight. The family is from the rural municipality of Dufferin, about 80 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, RCMP said.

"There is a shallow area where you can swim and then it goes down deep, quite steeply," Maendel said.

"The child wasn't wearing a life-jacket and sometimes when there's a crowd of people, it's hard to keep track of all the people in the water. It was just a terrible tragedy."

At one point, a firefighter rushed home to get his fishing sonar equipment, which helped find the boy in about four metres (13 feet) of water at about 7:30 p.m., Paskaruk said.

"It was just a very sad series of events there and our hearts go out to the family and relatives of the deceased little boy," he said.

"I've got a grandson that's just going to be turning five next month, and it just makes you realize a lot of things."