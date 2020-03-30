Province looks for hotels, accommodations for Manitobans during COVID-19 pandemic

The provincial government is seeking hotels and modular housing to isolate Manitobans during the COVID-19 pandemic through a request for proposals.

The request says the province is looking for hotels, inns, beds and breakfasts, modular housing and motels across Manitoba to provide accommodations for patients and other Manitobans affected by coronavirus or any other emergency during the pandemic.

An online copy of the request says the accommodations could house:

People who need to be isolated during the pandemic.

People who are waiting for test results.

Patients who need alternative accommodations due to a shortage of space in hospitals.

Health-care workers who need alternative accommodations away from their families.

People affected by other emergency situations during the pandemic.

The request for proposals was issued on Tuesday and the province is asking for submissions by Thursday for the first roster of accommodation providers. The arrangements are expected to last until the end of September, it says.

Provincial and municipal leaders in other provinces, such as Quebec, already have commandeered hotels to house patients sickened by COVID-19.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 103.

Schools are closed indefinitely in Manitoba due to the pandemic, and the province also has ordered all non-essential businesses to close until April 14.