Manitoba shouldn't restrict use of NDAs for harassment, discrimination cases, report says

A new report found that Manitoba should not create legislation that restricts the use of non-disclosure agreements, months after a Liberal bill that aimed to stop the use of NDAs in harassment and discrimination cases was introduced.

The Manitoba Law Reform Commission released a report Thursday that recommended the province not move forward with legislation that governs the use of NDAs, saying doing so could cause "serious unintended consequences" and could "negatively impact" people who sign them.

But Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont, who has twice introduced bills that would restrict NDAs, said the agreements can sweep harassment and abuse under the rug.

"We know for a fact — and it's acknowledged in the report — that people in authority in Manitoba have abused NDA to silence people inappropriately," Lamont said in an interview with CBC Thursday.

"It's basically become legalized hush money."

An NDA is a contract that stops the people who agree to it from revealing certain information. Concerns about them being used to settle sexual misconduct claims — including revelations that NDAs were used in some settlements involving allegations of sexual assault by players within Hockey Canada — have led to a push for legislation in Canada that restrict their use.

But the commission, an independent body that recommends improvements and reform in Manitoba's justice system, said legislation could cause an increase "in lengthy, public and potentially contentious court hearings," uncertainty about the contracts, a decrease in out-of-court settlements and issues in access to justice.

"The commission is particularly concerned that legislation which effectively prohibits NDAs will dramatically reduce pre-trial settlement of disputes involving allegations of misconduct," the report said, adding that claims are less likely to be settled before a trial if defendants can't be assured a limit on publicity.

Banning NDAs could also "force complainants to forego compensation altogether," it said.

Lamont takes issue with the report's criticisms, saying the point of his bill was not to get rid of NDAs and that many of the criticisms were already accounted for in the bill.

"They've given too much credence to the claims of people who … are trying to defend NDA as being useful when there just isn't any evidence for that in most other cases," Lamont said.

"It's more about what's convenient for the legal profession and not what's actually the most important thing and what's going to work for everyone else."

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says NDAs have been used to silence people who have been abused, sexually harassed or discriminated against. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Lamont's proposed law would make NDAs enforceable only under certain conditions, including that the complainant wants an NDA.

It also would require that the person signing the NDA receive legal advice, and it would only allow an NDA if it did not affect the public interest, there was a process for the complainant to waive their confidentiality and the NDA had a set duration.

Lamont introduced bills in April and November 2022, but they died both times. A committee hearing was also held at the Manitoba Legislature in November which gave people silenced by NDAs the opportunity to speak out.

"We had people from virtually every industry — public sector, private sector — that you can imagine, and we have known cases here in Manitoba of NDAs being used and abused," Lamont said.

"Everybody's affected by this."

Lamont said he plans on reintroducing the bill again.

MLA and government House leader Kelvin Goertzen asked the Manitoba Law Reform Commission to look into the bill, which led to the creation of Thursday's report.

While the report recommended against NDA legislation in Manitoba, it also made several suggestions about what NDA legislation could look like if the province went against the report.

Some of those suggestions include that the legislation "should govern NDAs which prohibit or restrict the disclosure of information concerning claims of harassment, discrimination and abuse," and that it "should only require that a complainant have a reasonable opportunity to receive independent legal advice in order for an NDA to be valid and enforceable."

Manitoba Justice received the report and is reviewing its recommendations, a spokesperson said in an email to CBC.