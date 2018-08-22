Repeat sex offender living in Winnipeg, police believe

James Porter Badour, 53, has a history of sexual offences against young children. He is believed to be living in Winnipeg. (Submitted)

A high-risk sex offender is believed to be living in Winnipeg, police say.

James Porter Badour, 53, has a history of sexual offences against young children, male and female, according to the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit.

Despite receiving treatment, police say he remains a high risk to reoffend. Officials say all children are at risk.

Since Badour's release from custody on April 2017, the transient offender has lived in Guelph and Toronto, as well as Alonsa and Neepawa in Manitoba.

Badour's latest offences date back to 2015 in southern Ontario. He befriended the caregivers of two girls across the street, gained access to their children and sexually interfered with them. He received an in-custody sentence of 658 days.

He was previously convicted of sexually assaulting young neighbourhood children in 1993 and 2000.

He is prohibited from visiting public parks, public swimming areas, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres where children might be present.

He is also barred from working or volunteering in any capacity where he might approach youth under the age of 16.

The Winnipeg Police Service is alerting residents so they can take suitable measures to maintain their safety. Any form of vigilante activity directed at Badour is against the law.

Badour has some distinguishing features, police say, including a tattoo on his left shoulder which reads "RIP mom and sister" and a tattoo of a rose on his chest.

Any person with information about Badour is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.