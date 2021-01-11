Human remains found in western Manitoba house fire

RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the wreckage of a house fire in a small western Manitoba hamlet early Sunday morning.

Mounties were called to a house in the hamlet of Renwer, about 355 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, at about 12:40 a.m., they said in a news release issued on Monday.

When the fire was put out, firefighters went into the wreckage and found unidentified human remains.

There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Swan River RCMP is investigating with the fire commissioner and the chief medical examiner.

