Rent freeze, eviction postponements extended once again in Manitoba

Manitoba is once again extending two measures it first put in place in March to protect tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current freeze on rent increases for residential tenants has been stretched to Sept. 30. Landlords can continue to give notice of their intention to increase rent, but the higher rate cannot be charged until after that date, a news release from the province stated.

"Tenants are expected to continue paying rent in full and on time. If this is not possible, tenants and landlords should work together to develop a payment schedule and agree on any other necessary terms," the release states.

"Late fees continue to be prohibited for failure to pay rent during this time."

As well, non-urgent eviction hearings will continue to be postponed until after Sept. 30. In the interim, residential landlords may only evict tenants for urgent health and safety reasons.

Tenants cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent.