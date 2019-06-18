Manitoba · Video

Renowned designer recreates 1919 Winnipeg on Rainbow Stage

Strike the Musical will take audiences back 100 years into Vulcan Iron Works, the dark, dim factory where poorly paid workers put in 10-hour days in deplorable conditions. Scenes from the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike were recreated for Rainbow Stage by Douglas Paraschuk, the Stratford Festival design co-ordinator.

