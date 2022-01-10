The kids are alright: How Manitoba students can build success during remote learning stint

As Manitoba students wrap up the first day of a week-long stint of remote learning, the head of one support centre says there are ways for them to thrive while studying at home.

Remote learning isn't just tough on students — it's also difficult for parents and guardians.

The challenges of running a household, juggling jobs and managing a home classroom can be overwhelming, but the principal of Manitoba Remote Learning Support Centre says that by sticking to some fundamentals, kids can get through it.

The biggest thing is perspective, said Andrew Mead.

"The mindset about this is so important. If parents or kids walk into this like, this is impossible, I can't do this, that's probably what you what you might get," he said.

"But if they go on the idea that my kid's going to learn stuff, my kid's still going to be connected to their peers and their teachers and people in the school, what they learn might just be different. Kids do have an opportunity to still learn and do very well in a remote setting."

One way to help students do well is to set up a structure with a schedule, including independent time, and setting a dedicated learning space, Mead said.

It's also about tempering expectations of remote learning.

"When we first went to remote learning ... we expected too much out of the kids and the families. If we sort of reduce the expectations, but make sure every kid meets those expectations, it's a far better experience," Mead said.

Back to school next week

Students are heading back to the classroom on Jan. 17, and the province confirmed to CBC News that the date is now firm, although there were previously hints of possible further delays.

In the interim, Christian Michalik, the superintendent of the Louis Riel School Division, says his teachers are teaching from home this week and encouraged to reduce their contacts in preparation for next Monday.

"It's essentially a contingency strategy trying to keep a healthy workforce for as long as we can," he told CBC News.

Like many other professions, education is facing staffing problems because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

At this time, about 40 of the 1,177 LRSD teachers are absent for medical reasons or appointments, as well as a few educational assistants, Michalik said.

He says the school division will do whatever it can to minimize disruptions to the year.

"If we're going to come back all together come Monday, it's all about what do we do to sustain that and and avoiding this roller coaster of disruption?"