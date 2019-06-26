Former teacher Remi Dallaire sentenced to 8 years for sexual abuse of 8-year-old girl

A former rural Manitoba teacher found guilty of sexually touching a young girl has been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Remi Dallaire, who previously worked as a teacher in Lorette, Man., was found guilty of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child in September 2018, following a trial. A charge of sexual assault was stayed.

The victim was eight years old at the time, court heard, and the abuse lasted for about a month.

On Wednesday, Dallaire was sentenced to eight years, less time already served, which works out to 80.5 months.

Dallaire worked as a teacher in Lorette, about 25 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, up until June 2016, when he was charged with the offences. He pleaded not guilty.

The trial judge accepted the Crown's argument that Dallaire formed a relationship with the girl's mother and exploited her trust in a calculated effort to get alone time with her daughter.

"The mother believed he was a safe person," Crown attorney Danielle Simard said at a sentencing hearing earlier this month.