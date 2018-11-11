Winnipeggers remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Members of Canada's military, their families and supporters gathered at the RBC Convention Centre Sunday to mark Remembrance Day and 100 years since the end of the First World War.

In a large banquet hall, hundreds took part in the Joint Veterans' Association Remembrance Day Service. The event is the largest service in Winnipeg.

Attendees included Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon, Premier Brian Pallister, Mayor Brian Bowman and other dignitaries along with a host of Girl Guides, army cadets and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"It's very encouraging for me that people are grateful for what we have done and what we do," said Capt. Christopher Robinson who served during the Cold War.

"I've been attending these since I was a wee gaffer — probably three or four years old," he said. "I plan to continue parading with these as much as I can."

Remembrance Day marks the signing of the armistice which ended the First World War — exactly 100 years ago Sunday.

For Diane Nesbitt of Teulon, Man., the anniversary has a special significance. Her grandfather fought in the First World War.

Diane Nesbitt, chair of the provincial council for the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies' Auxiliary waits for the Remembrance Day ceremony to begin at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg on Nov. 11, 2018. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

As a child, she remembers he used to hoist her up on his knee and tell her stories about the Great War he was lucky to survive.

"He said it was so hard for the younger boys — and he called them boys — to be so far away from their families, their friends and their home. He said they were scared like all the rest of us."

Nesbitt arrived dressed in full uniform Sunday. She chairs the provincial council with the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies' Auxiliary.

"I'm here to thank all of our veterans that are serving today and have served and to be sure that nobody ever forgets the sacrifice that was made to let us live in this amazing country," she said.

The service on Sunday followed the familiar Remembrance Day traditions. After the arrival of the lieutenant-governor, the Canadian anthem was sung, prayers were read, a moment of silence was observed after the sounding of The Last Post and In Flanders Fields was recited.

Sgt. David Grenon, a singer with the Royal Canadian Air Force Band, was one of the musicians who performed at the ceremony. Along with singing the anthems, Grenon sang the hymns O God Our Help in Ages Past and O Valiant Hearts.

"It's extremely important for me to be here today," he said.

Mayor Brian Bowman lays a memorial wreath during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre on Nov. 11, 2018. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

For Grenon, music is a powerful tool to help people reflect on the meaning of Remembrance Day.

"Whether it was here in Canada, whether it was abroad, our Canadian Armed Forces are strong. They work a little bit everywhere to be able to support our values and our freedoms," he said.

"Whether they were singing with me or just listening, [I hope] that they were able to connect with our veterans, to connect with our history and our past."

Churches across Winnipeg will sound 100 "bells of peace" to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War at sundown on Sunday.