Where you can attend Remembrance Day services in Manitoba

Manitobans have many ways to mark Remembrance Day on Friday as several full in-person events return for the first time since the pandemic began.

Many indoor ceremonies were scaled-back during the past couple of years, being streamed online with only service members in attendance. Outdoor ceremonies were outright cancelled or had strict limits on public participation.

Here's how to take in this year's events:

In Winnipeg

RBC Convention Centre (375 York Ave.)

This is the province's biggest service, which has drawn upwards of 5,000 people in the past. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the public is asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m. Service begins at 10:40 a.m.

Minto Armoury (969 St Matthews Ave.)

Doors open at 9 a.m. and program begins at 10:30 a.m. The museum will be open from noon until 3 p.m.

HMCS Chippawa (1 Navy Way)

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and service begins at 10:15 a.m. It will also be available online on YouTube and broadcast on Shaw TV.

Vimy Ridge Park (821 Preston Ave.)

The 38 Canadian Brigade Group's ceremony begins at 10:40 a.m. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m.

Charleswood Legion 100 (at Oak Park High School, 820 Charleswood Rd.)

A traditional ceremony with videos, speeches, prayers, wreath laying and playing of The Last Post. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

St. James Legion (at Bruce Park, 1966 Portage Ave.)

Bus will leave the branch (1755 Portage Ave.) at 9:45 a.m. to go to Bruce Park. Parade will form on Lyle Street, west of the Assiniboine Gordon Inn Hotel, at 10:40 a.m.

A march to return to the branch for a hot bowl of chili will take place following the ceremony.

Norwood St. Boniface Legion (134 Marion St.)

Doors open at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Seating is limited.

South Osborne Legion (426 Osborne St.)

Doors open at 10 a.m. with the service beginning at 10:45 a.m. Use front entrance as lounge will remain closed until service is completed. Gathering in lounge following service with performance by 252 Concert Band.

Transcona Legion (117 Regent Ave. E.)

Parade at 10 a.m. from the branch down Regent Avenue to Leola Street, south on Leola to Pandora Avenue E. to East End Arena.

Everyone is welcome to march in the parade and asked to be at the branch by 9:30 a.m.

Everyone is asked to be seated for 10:30 a.m.

St. Norbert Cemetery (898-870 Avenue Ste. Therese)

Begins at 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph. A gathering with light refreshments will take place at the Eagles Club at 3459 Pembina Highway immediately following.

Valour Road Ceremony (outdoors at Valour Road Commemorative Plaza, Sargent Avenue and Valour Road)

Service begins at 10:40 a.m.

In Selkirk

Selkirk Recreation Complex (180 Easton Dr.)

Hosted by the Selkirk Legion. Doors open at 10 a.m. and ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.

In Brandon and area

Ceremony at Brandon's Keystone Centre (1175 18th St.) starts at 10:45 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

At CFB Shilo, just west of Brandon, the service takes place in the multipurpose training facility. Public is asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. The service can also be live streamed on the Shilo Stag Facebook page.

National ceremony at war memorial

CBC News will be marking Remembrance Day on Friday with special coverage from Ottawa, starting at 9 a.m. CT.

Find all the details here for watching on TV, listening on radio or viewing the online live stream.

The special is also available with American Sign Language interpretation and described video.