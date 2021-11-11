Some in-person ceremonies return as Manitobans mark 2nd pandemic Remembrance Day
Dozens gathered at legislature grounds, Oak Park High School, Brookside Cemetery for scaled-down ceremonies
Manitobans gathered in person for some scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremonies on Thursday, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced ceremonies to go virtual last year.
Online events were also held this year, including events hosted by the Minto Armory and HMCS Chippawa naval reserve.
But dozens also met outdoors at the Manitoba legislature grounds. Around 100 people also took part in a service at Oak Park High School, and a few people watched a lone bagpiper play at Brookside Cemetery in Winnipeg.
Piper Nathan Mitchell performed at Brookside's Field of Honour, one of the oldest and largest military interment sites in Canada. Nearly 11,000 soldiers are buried there.
Jason Greschuk attended the ceremony at the legislature grounds to remember soldiers who lost their lives fighting for Canada.
"It's important to me because every person is responsible for creating freedom," said Greschuk.
"This is just one beautiful event … to help people remember that freedom comes at a price. Nothing is free."
Weston and Grace Murphy also attended the event.
"We should remember how much they did for us and we should honour them," said Weston.
"We remember the people who honoured us, especially the First Nations, when they fought for us even though we didn't give them anything, but they gave us stuff back," said Grace.
Daniela Wightman said she attends the ceremony at the legislature grounds every year to honour the bravery, ideals and sacrifices of service members.
"You have to fight [for] what's good, what's true, what's beautiful and those things are things like freedom, respect of other people," said Wightman.
"Those are eternal values."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?