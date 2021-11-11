Some in-person ceremonies return as Manitobans mark 2nd pandemic Remembrance Day

Manitobans gathered in person for some scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremonies on Thursday, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced ceremonies to go virtual last year.

Online events were also held this year, including events hosted by the Minto Armory and HMCS Chippawa naval reserve.

But dozens also met outdoors at the Manitoba legislature grounds. Around 100 people also took part in a service at Oak Park High School, and a few people watched a lone bagpiper play at Brookside Cemetery in Winnipeg.

Piper Nathan Mitchell performed at Brookside's Field of Honour, one of the oldest and largest military interment sites in Canada. Nearly 11,000 soldiers are buried there.

The St. Andrew's Society of Winnipeg organized a performance by bagpiper Nathan Mitchell at the Field of Honour in Winnipeg's Brookside Cemetery for Remembrance Day on Thursday. (Darin Morash/CBC) A small group of people gathered for the performance. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Jason Greschuk attended the ceremony at the legislature grounds to remember soldiers who lost their lives fighting for Canada.

"It's important to me because every person is responsible for creating freedom," said Greschuk.

"This is just one beautiful event … to help people remember that freedom comes at a price. Nothing is free."

Weston and Grace Murphy also attended the event.

"We should remember how much they did for us and we should honour them," said Weston.

"We remember the people who honoured us, especially the First Nations, when they fought for us even though we didn't give them anything, but they gave us stuff back," said Grace.

Weston and Grace Murphy were among those who attended Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Manitoba legislature grounds. They said it was a sombre day, which they spent thinking of those who sacrificed their lives for Canadians. (Jaison Empson/CBC) Members of the Armed Forces take part in a traditional 21-gun salute at the Manitoba legislature grounds, firing a howitzer to mark Remembrance Day on Thursday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Daniela Wightman said she attends the ceremony at the legislature grounds every year to honour the bravery, ideals and sacrifices of service members.

"You have to fight [for] what's good, what's true, what's beautiful and those things are things like freedom, respect of other people," said Wightman.

"Those are eternal values."