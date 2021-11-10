Some in-person Remembrance Day events return in Manitoba but pandemic still limits ceremonies

Manitobans eager to pay in-person tributes to Canada's soldiers and veterans this Remembrance Day have few options available, but even that's a big improvement from last year.

Typically there are dozens of ceremonies, parades and other events where Manitobans gather at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to stand in honour of all who have fallen.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those events fell silent last year, going online as gatherings were prohibited.

Restrictions have eased somewhat this year, allowing a number of Royal Canadian Legions to welcome guests back and some ceremonies to go ahead.

But the doors haven't been thrown wide open to the public just yet. Most events have strict capacity limits and others are invitation-only.

"It feels really good to be able to have people back at the services," said Gail Conrad Davey, district commander for the Royal Canadian Legion Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario Command.

"It's extremely important, though our services will take different forms this year because of the restrictions."

While services last year were virtual, some adjustments were made for those without internet access who still wanted to participate. The Virden legion branch, for example, offered a phone-in option to let up to 99 callers listen in to the ceremony.

A list of Remembrance Day services at Royal Canadian Legion branches in the Winnipeg area. (Royal Canadian Legion Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario Command)

This year, nine legion branches in Winnipeg and the surrounding area will offer ceremonies. One of those is by invitation while the rest are open to the public, but with capacity limited to fully vaccinated people.

"So people will notice subtle differences but the occasion will be marked and we will remember," said Conrad Davey, adding this year is particularly important because it is also the 100th anniversary of the poppy as an international symbol of remembrance.

First used in 1921, the poppy symbol was conceived by Madame Anna Guérin of France, who was inspired by Canadian Lt.-Col. John McCrae's poem In Flanders Fields.

Guérin had a charity that helped rebuild regions of France torn apart by the First World War, and created poppies made of fabric to raise funds.

Invitation-only gatherings

Under current public health orders in Manitoba, indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is lower, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 if anyone attending is unvaccinated.

There are no limits on gatherings if proof of vaccination is required.

The City of Winnipeg ceremony at the RBC Convention Centre, which is typically the largest in the city and draws thousands of people, is once again on hold this year.

The HMCS Chippawa naval reserve, which typically holds the second-largest event in the province, attended by upwards of 500 people, will only have about 70 this year for its invitation-only event.

The HMCS Chippawa naval reserve, which typically holds the second-largest event in the province, will only have about 70 invited guests this year. (HMCS Chippewa/Facebook)

Invited guests will include some family members of service members, along with dignitaries such as Premier Heather Stefanson and MLA Jon Reyes, Manitoba's special envoy for military affairs.

Everyone attending will be required to be fully vaccinated, masked and properly distanced. There will be aging veterans in attendance which means "all the more reason to be cautious," said Sub-Lieut. John Morris.

The ceremony will also be broadcast live via YouTube for everyone unable to be there. Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m.

"We couldn't do anything last year so it is nice to be able to have some in-person presence," said Lt.-Cmdr. Al Fillingham, the executive officer for HMCS Chippawa.

"We're hoping that next year we can get back to normal and have the doors open again. We know there are a lot of people who want to take part."

The annual 21-gun salute for Remembrance Day will take place on the southern grounds of the Manitoba legislature at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11, commemorating the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The Royal Canadian Air Force is also holding an invitation-only outdoor ceremony for Armed Forces members and their families at CFB Winnipeg, home to 17 Wing, a spokesperson said. Full vaccinations, masks and distancing will be required.

However, those plans could change due to the weather forecast, which calls for potentially heavy snowfall.

"We will not know until later today [Wednesday] if indeed it will still take place," a Department of National Defence spokesperson said.

Another outdoor event, the annual 21-gun salute at the Manitoba legislature, is set to take place on the southern grounds at 11:11 a.m.

In an email to CBC News, a government spokesperson said the event will follow capacity limits in the public health orders and security will be on site to monitor attendance.

The St. Norbert service, which took place prior to the pandemic at the First World War Cenotaph, will be a virtual event once again this year.

It will be broadcast online via YouTube, beginning at 10:45 a.m.